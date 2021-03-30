Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.