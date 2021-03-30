Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,222,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 659,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 284,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.