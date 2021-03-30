Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stepan were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

