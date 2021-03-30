Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Triple-S Management worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 269.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 354,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

