Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 25,700 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 270.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Camping World were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

