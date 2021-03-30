Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

