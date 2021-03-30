Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.