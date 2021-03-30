VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £815.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.67.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

