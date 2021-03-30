VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.05

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.05 and traded as high as $62.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 345 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

