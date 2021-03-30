VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.