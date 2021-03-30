Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of DSP opened at $44.07 on Monday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

