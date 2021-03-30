ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Gabelli upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. 647,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,882,008 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $45.01.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

