Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.