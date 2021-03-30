Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

