Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.21

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Veros has a market cap of $259,201.76 and approximately $492.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veros has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Veros coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,762.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

About Veros

VRS is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

