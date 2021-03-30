Ventas, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 782.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Ventas stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. Ventas has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

