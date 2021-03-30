Velas Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $282.50 million and $10.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001363 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.