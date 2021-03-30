Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

