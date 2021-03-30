Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $113,430.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $120,032.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

