Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Raised by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 213.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.