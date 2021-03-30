Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $187.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.