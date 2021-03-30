VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:GRNV) to Issue $0.19 Interim Dividend

VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:GRNV) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.