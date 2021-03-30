Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 3,294 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 198,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

