Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

