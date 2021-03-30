Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

VTV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.90. 175,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

