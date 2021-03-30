Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 954,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. 1,210,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

