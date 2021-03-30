Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 816 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 850,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.50. 163,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

