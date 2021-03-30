USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $16.79. USA Truck shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 206,564 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in USA Truck by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.