US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 7,684 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

