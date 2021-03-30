Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Short Interest Up 67.3% in March

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,695,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

