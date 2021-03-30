Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.