Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $478.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.