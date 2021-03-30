urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGRO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market worldwide. It offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

