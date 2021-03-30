Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) versus MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Financial Review

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Uniti Group alerts:

80.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uniti Group and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29 MGM Growth Properties 0 2 13 0 2.87

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -63.32% N/A -13.64% MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and MGM Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.06 billion 2.44 $10.58 million $2.08 5.32 MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 5.67 $90.26 million $2.33 13.97

MGM Growth Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Uniti Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.