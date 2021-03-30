United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $146.19 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

