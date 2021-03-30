United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,020 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.71. 12,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.69 and a 52 week high of $192.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

