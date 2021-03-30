United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $40,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.87. 17,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,070. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $119.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

