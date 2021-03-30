United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,784 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

