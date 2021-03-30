United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $24.38 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,386. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

