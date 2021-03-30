uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 6.9%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 5,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,961,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

