Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,544.55 ($59.37).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,098 ($53.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,930.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,387.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

