Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,544.55 ($59.37).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,090 ($53.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,930.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,387.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

