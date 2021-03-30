UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNF opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $207.40. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

