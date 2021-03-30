Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Unibright has a total market cap of $202.19 million and $7.77 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,962.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

