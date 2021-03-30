Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

