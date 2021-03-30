UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

