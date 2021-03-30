UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 25,874 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Mosaic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

