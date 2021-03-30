UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $$370.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.74. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $363.80 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

