UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $3,136,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock valued at $37,785,596 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

