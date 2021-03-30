Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,103 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $142,365.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

