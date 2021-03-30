Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.24.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

